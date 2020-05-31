Oliver W. Leidner Sr.Age 77, of Canton died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his home following an extended illness. Born March 6, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Gwendolyn (Wright) Leidner. Oliver was a life resident of Canton and a retired truck driver.Preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Rhinehart. He is survived by four children and spouses, Oliver "Bill" Jr and Lori Leidner, John Leidner, Yvonne "Pud" Leidner and Tonya Prosser, Richard and Jeannette Leidner; three grandchildren, John, Jason, and Morgan; his former wife and best friend, JoAnne Leidner; two brothers and spouse, Dick Leidner, Bob and Sharon Leidner; several nieces and nephews; very special family and neighbors, Kay and Tom Kovesci.All services will be private with interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525