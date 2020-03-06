|
Olivia H. Muntean
age 44 of Canton, passed away Wednesday evening in Aultman Hospital due to complications from a kidney infection. She was born June 26, 1975 in Canton to Randolph and Paula (Caporali) Muntean. Olivia was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1993 and attended Kent State University. She loved music, played with several area bands and wrote original songs.
Her greatest passion was being a mother. She is survived by her daughter, Laudy Rae Muntean to whom she devoted her life. She is also survived by her father, Randy Muntean of Canton; sister, Madalen Muntean; and niece, Marlo Muntean of Massillon; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Julian Michael Kaser; mother, Paula Muntean in 2013; and grandmother, Barbara Caporali in 2018.
Calling hours will be Monday 5-7:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N., Canton, and Tuesday one hour before the Mass at the church, 9-10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 10:00 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, with Fr. Benson Okpara Celebrant. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold-Canton, 330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020