OMAR R. GIVLER
1932 - 2020
Omar R. Givler

88, of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born May 16, 1932 in North Canton, Ohio, to the late Omar and Blanche Givler. Omar severed in the U.S. Marines as a Sergeant. He retired from Portage Electric Products Inc. after 46 years of service and held numerous patents for thermal controls including several still currently being manufactured. Omar was a 65-year member of the Canton Masonic Lodge #60 and Scottish Rite Valley of Canton. He enjoyed riding his Goldwing motorcycle, golfing and square dancing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Givler; and sister, Rachael Soderquist. Omar is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley; son, Matt (Lora) Givler; and daughter, Rhonda (Jeff) Thistlethwaite; step-grandson, Trevor (Jodi) Sproul and step-great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Sproul; sister, Bertha Landis The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bethany Nursing Home for their kindness and support given to Omar and his family.

In honoring Omar's wishes he will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held for the family at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
