Onita Faye Hall
Age 83, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with her husband by her side. She was born on July 12, 1936 in Louisville, Miss., to the late John Chandler and Bernice Estell (Goodin) Adcock and kept her Southern charm and accent. Besides being a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Onita had worked for Monarch Rubber Company and London Candies. She was an avid sports enthusiast, especially basketball and football, and she could be found at all of her grandchildren's events.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billie; children, Teresa Lynn Queen, Dana (Norman) Protsman, Garry (Donna) Hall; grandchildren, Rochele (Nick) Tomazine, Jeffry Queen, Zach, Evan and Seth Protsman; great-grandchildren, Bennett and Maddoxx Tomazine; brothers, Charles (Dora) and John (Sylvia) Adcock; sisters, Shirley Ivey, Teri (Craig) Leslie, and Margaret (Mike) McGraw; brother-in-law, Donnie Kittrell; sister-in-law, Belinda Adcock. In addition, survivors include siblings-in-law, Jean Allen, Jayne Robinson and Collie Hall; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Jeff Queen; brothers, J.T., Benny and Jimmy Adcock; sister, Kathy Kittrell. Also preceded in death by sister-in-lawL Brenda Jones.
Calling hours are Thursday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home, Hartville, and Friday from 11 a.m.- 12 noon. Funeral services are Friday 12 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Little officiating. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020