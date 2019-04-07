|
Opal E. Marshall
Age 86, died Friday. Born in Beverly, W.Va., she had lived in Canton most of her life, was retired from the Hoover Company and enjoyed gardening and reading.
Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley C. Marshall; granddaughter, Tammy Newingham; five sisters and nine brothers. Survived by her daughters, Sonya Pearson of Fort White, Fla., Vicky (Roderick) Newingham and Dawn (Jack) Lewis all of Pierson, Fla;, son, Stanley Marshall Jr. of Canton; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nellie McManis.
Friends may call Monday at 10-11 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Amy Downard officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019