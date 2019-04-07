Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
More Obituaries for OPAL MARSHALL
OPAL E. MARSHALL Obituary
Opal E. Marshall

Age 86, died Friday. Born in Beverly, W.Va., she had lived in Canton most of her life, was retired from the Hoover Company and enjoyed gardening and reading.

Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley C. Marshall; granddaughter, Tammy Newingham; five sisters and nine brothers. Survived by her daughters, Sonya Pearson of Fort White, Fla., Vicky (Roderick) Newingham and Dawn (Jack) Lewis all of Pierson, Fla;, son, Stanley Marshall Jr. of Canton; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nellie McManis.

Friends may call Monday at 10-11 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Amy Downard officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019
