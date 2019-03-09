Home

Services
Mt Olive Baptist Church
1403 13th St SE
Canton, OH 44707
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church,
1403 13th. St. S.E.,
Canton, OH
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
1403 13th. St. S.E.,
Canton, OH
ORA DEE GRANT Obituary
Ora Dee Grant

transitioned to be with the Lord, March 5, 2019, following an extended illness. Ora was born on February 22, 1931, to the late Sarah Idethia (Hubbard) Sanders and the late Robert (Bob) Isaac in Livingston, Alabama. Ora was a devout Christian lady having found Christ at a very early age in rural Alabama. Ora was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir as a long standing member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church; later moving to Word Harvest where she remained a loyal and faithful member even though she was no longer able to physically attend services. Ora was known for her exquisite, classy, fashion sense and her love of beautiful clothes, hats, and furs. She opened her heart and home to all, acting as stand in mother and friend to all in need of one. Ora was a very generous person willing to help anyone who needed a helping hand. Her expressions of love also included cooking and feeding anyone who stopped by. Ora was preceded in death by her husband, Abraham Grant Jr.

Ora leaves to cherish her memory, children; Abraham (Yvonne) Grant III, Patricia Grant with whom she resided, Gary Grant, Rita Royer, Michael (Kim) Grant; and grandson that she helped raise as a son, Kris (Crystal) Dykes; special "adopted" daughter and son, Kaleen Wheat Lemon and George Lemon; grandchildren: Dawnasa Brown, Abraham Billings, Jorri Tonada Lewis, Sherry Massey, Iman Grant, Michael Grant II, and Gary Grant, Jr.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1403 13th. St. S.E., Canton 44707, where services will be held at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor L.W. Bolton III officiating. Interment will take place at NorthLawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the FULL obituary, sign

the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019
