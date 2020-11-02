1/
Oscar Burtt Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar Burtt Jr

Dec 25,1933 – Oct 30, 2020

age 86 of Massillon, passed away on October 30, 2020 in Massillon. He was born on December 25, 1933 to Oscar and Katherine (nee Koontz) Burtt in Massillon. Oscar served in the United States Army.

He was preceded by his parents, his partner of 64 years, Susan Karrenbauer, sisters: Joyce Schuster, Velda Snyder, Helen Burtt, Marilyn "Jean" Nagel, Elizabeth Cowan, Karen Burtt, Brothers: Harold, John "Richard", Donald, Robert Sr, Gary, Jesse, & Roy "David". Survived by siblings: Gerald (Linda) Burtt and Linda (Paul) Schuck.

A private family funeral will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved