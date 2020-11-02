Oscar Burtt Jr



Dec 25,1933 – Oct 30, 2020



age 86 of Massillon, passed away on October 30, 2020 in Massillon. He was born on December 25, 1933 to Oscar and Katherine (nee Koontz) Burtt in Massillon. Oscar served in the United States Army.



He was preceded by his parents, his partner of 64 years, Susan Karrenbauer, sisters: Joyce Schuster, Velda Snyder, Helen Burtt, Marilyn "Jean" Nagel, Elizabeth Cowan, Karen Burtt, Brothers: Harold, John "Richard", Donald, Robert Sr, Gary, Jesse, & Roy "David". Survived by siblings: Gerald (Linda) Burtt and Linda (Paul) Schuck.



A private family funeral will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.



