|
|
Oscar William Metzger 1928-2019
"Together Again"
90, passed away on February 22, 2019. Oscar was born on May 1, 1928 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Oscar J. and Blanche M. (Snider) Metzger. He was a graduate of Louisville High School class of 1946 and served in the US Army, honorably discharged with rank of Corporal, US Seventh Army, Vilseck, Germany; Tank Crewman M26 Tank Co. 8th Infantry Regiment from 1950-1953. Oscar retired as warehouse manager from Frito-Lay in Akron/Canton area. He was a golfer, an exceptional gardener and a world traveler with his wife. He married Geraldine R. Martin on October 17, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wooster, Ohio.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years Geraldine; brothers Charles, Paul, Robert, Thomas, James, Richard, Harold, Joseph and Walter and sister Alice Snyder. He is survived by his sister Beatrice Martin; sisters-in-law Charlotte Clampitt, Rita Metzger, Shirley Metzger, Fran Metzger and Patty Metzger; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday February 28, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church 3501 St. Michael Dr. NW Canton, Ohio 44718 with Rev. Fr. Don King officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Entombment will be at
Calvary Cemetery. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019