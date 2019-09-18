|
|
Otilia Amelia Tamas
formerly of Canton, Ohio passed away on September 15, 2019 the age of 81 while in Hospice Care due to Alzheimer's at Morrow Manor in Chesterville, Ohio. She is survived by her son Chuck Gherman and his wife Rhonda; grandchildren Samantha and Rob Gherman of Mount Vernon, Ohio; cousins Danny and Cyndi Ardelean of North Canton, their son Erik Ardelean and his wife Lorrie and daughter Madison of Canton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband George Tamas, parents Otilia and Miltiades Contonicos, Aunts Mary Ardelean and Cornelia Suciu, Uncles Istodie Laurentiu, Aurel Laurentiu and Nelu Laurentiu.
Of the things that mattered most to Tillie was her family. Her husband George was the love of her life as he was hers. She frequently mentioned how blessed she was to have George as her husband as he was a smart, good, gentleman. They enjoyed spending time together along with friends at the Hungarian Club in Akron, where George was a member. One of her fondest memories was spending time in the kitchen with her mother cooking a big family and friends Greek or Romanian dinner. She was always proud of her son and thoroughly enjoyed her time with her grandchildren Samantha and Rob.
Early on she moved to New York City to earn her Cosmetology Certificate and continued living there afterwards while working in her profession. Years later she moved back to Canton, Ohio to be closer to her family and retired from Danner Press after 30 years in 1999. She enjoyed spending more time with her husband George, family and friends while in retirement. In her last few years while living with Alzheimer's she brought a smile to those around her at Morrow Manor with her cheerful personality. The family would like to thank the staff of Morrow Manor for their compassionate care. Otilia always enjoyed receiving Flowers while the family also suggests donations to the in her memory.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Mound View Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ohio. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Otilia Amilia Tamas.
Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
(740) 393-1076
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019