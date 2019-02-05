|
Owen J. "Red" Raber
The family will receive guests (TODAY) Monday, February 4th., from 5 -8 p.m. at Lantzer Funeral Home in Beach City.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Reformed Church in Winesburg with Pastor Brett Barkley officiating. A private burial will take place prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Phila, OH 44662. Please sign guest book at:
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019