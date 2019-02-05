Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Reformed Church
Winesburg, OH
OWEN J. "RED" RABER


1941 - 2019
OWEN J. "RED" RABER Obituary
Owen J. "Red" Raber

The family will receive guests (TODAY) Monday, February 4th., from 5 -8 p.m. at Lantzer Funeral Home in Beach City.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Reformed Church in Winesburg with Pastor Brett Barkley officiating. A private burial will take place prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Phila, OH 44662. Please sign guest book at:

www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer, 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019
