Pamela J. Hoskinson


1956 - 2020
Pamela J. Hoskinson Obituary
Pamela J. Hoskinson

Age 64, of Canton passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center following a brief illness. Born February 13, 1956 in Canton, Ohio to Fonze and Juanita Pitman. She was a life resident of Canton and had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 31 years.

Preceded in death by her father, Fonze Pitman and one sister, Debbie Long. She is survived by her fiancé, Dennis Combs; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Joe Mercurio; a son, Jason Filmore; seven grandchildren, Alex, Nate, Jesse, Casey, Chesney, Emily and Nick; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte; her mother and step-father, Juanita and Don Cook; two brothers and sister-in-law, Greg and Teresa Pitman, Bill Pitman; two sisters and brother-in-law, Glenda and Rob Woody, Rhonda Pitman; numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public services at this time.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020
