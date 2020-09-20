1/1
PAMELA JOY "PENNY" HUPPERT
Pamela "Penny" Joy Huppert

On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Pamela "Penny" Joy Huppert, loving mother and sister, passed away following a short battle with cancer at the age of 65. Penny was born, February 4, 1955, in Franklin, PA, to the late Wallace and Frances Cratty.

She is survived by her son, Jason Huppert; sister, Carol Hiner; brothers, Richard and Robert Cratty.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 23rd., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences can be shared with the family and the full obituary viewed online at:

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory330-875-2811

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
