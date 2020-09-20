Pamela "Penny" Joy HuppertOn Saturday, September 12, 2020, Pamela "Penny" Joy Huppert, loving mother and sister, passed away following a short battle with cancer at the age of 65. Penny was born, February 4, 1955, in Franklin, PA, to the late Wallace and Frances Cratty.She is survived by her son, Jason Huppert; sister, Carol Hiner; brothers, Richard and Robert Cratty.A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 23rd., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences can be shared with the family and the full obituary viewed online at:Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory330-875-2811Serving Ohio Families Since 1867