Pamela K. Flowers
1957 - 2020
Pamela K. Flowers

63, of Canton passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born September 19, 1957, in Alliance, Ohio to Pearl and James Caywood. Pamela retired from DLH Industries. In her past time, she enjoyed watching Brian and Jordan play sports and Reahanna being a cheerleader. She also enjoyed a good slot machine from time to time. She most enjoyed her Sunday dinners with her children, grand-children, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry, Ralph and Jim Caywood. Willie Tharp, significant other and Norman Flowers, the father of her children. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Brian and Maria Flowers. Her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Grammi", Jordan, Reahanna and Nevaeh. Her close friends Candy Hippely and Carole Spaulding who was always there to help take care of her. As well as many other family and friends. Special thanks to CrossRoads Hospice and Pallative Care and Caregivers that assisted in her care.

With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW., Canton, OH 44710 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
SEP
30
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
