Pamela K. FlowersWith social distancing guidelines in place and masks required the family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW., Canton, OH 44710 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.Reed Funeral HomeCanton Chapel330-477-6721