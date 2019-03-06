|
Pamela "Pam" K. Miner
age 62 went home to be with the Lord on March 04, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1956 to the late Billy and Manila Brakefield in Beckley, West Virginia. She was a 1975 graduate of Tuslaw High School and was a graduate of Stark Technical College. She married Larry D. Miner on July 10, 1977 and they shared over 40 years together.
A Celebration of Pam's life will be held on Thursday, March 07, 2019 at 11a.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friend from 10a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019