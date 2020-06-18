Pamela K. (Oser) Yingling



70, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday morning June 16, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Garman Oser on August 4, 1949 in Barberton, Ohio.



She is survived by her husband, Joseph; four children, Daniel J. (Christie) Yingling, Scott J. (Tonya) Yingling, Cynthia A. (Demetrius) Carrothers, Nicholas J. (Loretta) Yingling; ten grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and an older brother, Richard (Juanita) Oser of Calabash, N.C.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 (their 49th wedding anniversary) at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating. Burial will follow in Baxter's Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Pamela's name to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.



Dodds Funeral Home



330-627-5505



