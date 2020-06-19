Pamela K. Yingling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela K. (Oser)

Yingling

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 (their 49th wedding anniversary) at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating. Burial will follow in Baxter's Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Pamela's name to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved