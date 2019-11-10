|
Pamela "Pam" M. Soehnlen
60, of Canton, passed away on November 6, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on November 9, 1958 to the late Nicholas and Martha (Ferrell) Davala. She married the love of her life, Joseph Soehnlen on June 12, 1981 and built a wonderful life together raising their three children. Pam's greatest priority in life was always her family and taking care of them. Because family time meant the most to Pam, she was always hosting holiday celebrations including family cookouts and of course, Christmas which was her favorite. Pam's family will remember these gatherings as one-a-kind and wouldn't want it any other way. In her spare time, Pam enjoyed family camping trips which took place all over Ohio including Mohican, Hocking Hills and West Branch. She also enjoyed painting, attending concerts and was an avid and dedicated fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. O-H! She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Pam is survived by her husband of 38 years; her children: Joe (Nancy) Soehnlen, Ben (Jessica) Soehnlen and Katie (Benjamin) Stickney; grandchildren: Taylor, Joey and Lucy, who were the light of her life; siblings: Jeanie Davala, Tony (Kathie) Davala, John (Kathy) Davala, Mary Millward, Bonnie McDowell, Steve (Jody) Davala, Vince (Kathy) Davala and Stan (Denise) Davala; many nieces and nephews, including Rob (Amy) Davala and their daughters, Zoe and Marlie who Pam treated as her own. In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Ruby Soehnlen.
A gathering will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon and services will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jade Foundation: www.jade55.org or Be The Match, www.bethematch.org
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019