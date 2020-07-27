1/1
Pamela S. Johnson
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela S. Johnson

58, of Canton passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born January 14, 1962 in Canton, Ohio to the late James and Hester Broomfield. Pamela retired as a beautician in the Canton area. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughter. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting and doing crafts.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James and daughter, Nicole Johnson.

Pamela is survived by her son, Jason (Valerie) Johnson and granddaughter, Sydney and a host of family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved