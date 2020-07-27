Pamela S. Johnson
58, of Canton passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born January 14, 1962 in Canton, Ohio to the late James and Hester Broomfield. Pamela retired as a beautician in the Canton area. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughter. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting and doing crafts.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James and daughter, Nicole Johnson.
Pamela is survived by her son, Jason (Valerie) Johnson and granddaughter, Sydney and a host of family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
