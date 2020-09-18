1/1
PAMELA SUE "PAM" WELSH
1952 - 2020
Pamela "Pam" Sue Welsh

67, of North Lawrence, passed away on September 14, 2020. She died peacefully at home from natural causes. Pam was born on December 31, 1952, in Akron, to the late Richard and Betty (Shane) Stover. She graduated from Nordonia High School in 1970. Pam attended Akron University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She continued her education at Walsh University, where she graduated, Summa Cum Laude, with a master's degree in counseling. Pam spent years working as a family counselor and was known for her wisdom, wit and compassion. She was an avid quilter, whose walls were awash in colorful patterns and intricate designs. She cherished time spent with her quilting community, who energized her creativity and were a vital source of friendship and support. And her enthusiasm for sewing bubbled over to her daughters and grandchildren, with whom she shared her knack for art. In the spring and summer months, Pam reveled amid the flowers of her garden, where her gorgeous dahlias drew a crowd of butterflies, bees and human admirers. And she also enjoyed fitness. Her favorite way to move was Jazzercise, until an injury caused her to step away. She passed on her dance-party workout genes to her three daughters, two of whom became instructors. Possessed with a keen intellect and naturally curious, Pam loved to read. Her bedside table was always stacked with books on topics ranging from meditation to mysteries. She was also a recent member of the Canal Fulton Library Book Club. But her deepest love, excluding peanut butter M&Ms, was her family. Pam was married to her high school sweetheart, Patrick Welsh, for 49 years. She had three beloved daughters, and some of her favorite pastimes were playing endless hours of Candy Land and cutting flowers with her seven grandchildren.

Pam is survived by her husband, Patrick Welsh; children, Erin Twining, Jillian (Daniel Lawton) Welsh, and Kelsey (Nick) Evans; grandchildren, Shane, Russell, Lillian, Nelle, Addelyn, Luke and Jake; her sister, Lynda Doll, and her best friend, Becky Luckner. She was preceded in death by Karen and Dan Van Auken. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd NE, in Massillon. Masks will be required. A private committal service will be held later at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank (www.akroncantonfoodbank.org) or the Canton Museum of Art (www.cantonart.org)

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 18, 2020.
