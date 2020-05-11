Pamela Wilson
Age 77, of North Canton, passed away Friday afternoon due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Pamela is survived by her husband, James Wilson; sons, Scott and Brian Kinsey and grandson, Ian Kinsey.
Services will be private for the family. You may sign the guest book at:
arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-
Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository from May 11 to May 12, 2020.