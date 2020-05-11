Pamela Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Wilson

Age 77, of North Canton, passed away Friday afternoon due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

Pamela is survived by her husband, James Wilson; sons, Scott and Brian Kinsey and grandson, Ian Kinsey.

Services will be private for the family. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-

Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved