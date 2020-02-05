|
|
Paresa (Soula) Karaganides
age 89, passed peacefully on February 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born January 4, 1931 in Thessaloniki, Greece and immigrated to Canton in 1950, where she lived the rest of her life. Soula enjoyed working as a seamstress in Canton for many years. She was a woman of faith and attended Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Soula took pride in her church community and was also a member of the Koraes Ladies Society, Pontian Club, and Senior Citizens Club. She was known for her delicious Greek cooking, and everyone always enjoyed her delights. Soula had many accomplishments, but her greatest was her love for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elenitsa Sapidou.
Soula is survived by her husband of 59 years, Alex; her daughters, Christine (Pat) Fladung and Barbara (Michael) O'Connor; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Fladung and Michael, Alexandra and Christopher O'Connor; her brother, Petro Stravrionides of Germany; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 Fairhaven Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio, on Friday, February 7th., from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Fr. Nicholas Halkias officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Koraes Ladies Society.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020