|
|
A Special
Christmas
Tribute
So they will
never be
forgotten
To all my late friends, that I was so proud to have known. The treatment I was always given, I will never forget. Their friendship did and always will mean so much to me! Also a very special tribute to my late wife of 53 years, Pat. She raised five children, two boys, two girls and me! Without her 100% support and never giving up. The wealth that I now have could never have been possible. I miss you very much and I talk to your picture, my favorite one of you.
You will always be
number one with me.
Love Bill Ackerman
Jack Luker, Mike Phillips, Tom Porter, Nick Villamana, John Oliver, Harry "Bam" Vasquez (No Guts, No Glory), Lester Parsons, Raymond Parsons, Bobby Bell, Orin Duke Kahler, John Frutchie, Chris Pappas, Mike Marrion, Tony Diano, Ed Pucci, Dick Abdulla, Frank Anthony, Mack Gordan, Cortney Smith, Eddie Jacobs, Phil Jacob, Tony May, Al Orlando, Benny Sipran, George Babcock, Sam Abood, John Cotyk, Chuck Cotyk, Lou Zerby,
Frank Pariano Sr.,
Jesus Christ, Elmer Ebby, Joe Bosh, Rodney Zeno, my two best friends Jesse and Pat, Charle Babcock Jr., Frank Clawson Sr., Chuck Rotor, Bob Farber, Ed Slish, Vince Sama, Marve Cooper, Walt Tourgent, Jim Keck, John Klus, Jimmy Silvertro, John Hodge, Jim Stevens, Warren "Ears" Wilson, Big Tom Shaw, George "Bepo"
Taterides, Denny Lapour, Holly Goddard,
and Dan Sciury
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019