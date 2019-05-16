Patrice E. Snavely 1933-2019



Age 85 of Massillon passed away on May 14, 2019. She was born in Massillon on October 29, 1933 to the late Godfrey and Thelma Maier. She was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School. Patrice married Richard L. Snavely on December 16, 1961 and they shared over 57 years together. Patrice worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Michael Hulit until her retirement. She enjoyed making different crafts; especially ceramics and cake decorating. Patrice was active in the Delta Theta Tau for many years and a lifelong member of St. John United Church of Christ.



She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Richard; her sons, Mark (Kay) Snavely and Jack (Carolyn) Snavely; her grandchildren, Brian, Matthew, Jarrett, and Blaise; her brother, Jack (Betty) Maier as well as a host of family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Wentzel.



A Service will be held at Rose Hill Memory Gardens in the Chapel on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Larry Lalama will be officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in Patrice's memory can be made to Aultman Hospice and Palliative Care - 2821 Woodlawn Avenue N.W., Canton, OH 44708.



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on May 16, 2019