Patrice E.
Snavely
A Service will be held at Rose Hill Memory Gardens in the Chapel on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Larry Lalama will be officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in Patrice's memory can be made to Aultman Hospice and Palliative Care - 2821 Woodlawn Avenue N.W., Canton, OH 44708.
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019
