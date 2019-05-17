Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memory Gardens in the Chapel
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memory Gardens in the Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICE SNAVELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICE E. SNAVELY


1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
PATRICE E. SNAVELY Obituary
Patrice E.

Snavely

A Service will be held at Rose Hill Memory Gardens in the Chapel on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Larry Lalama will be officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in Patrice's memory can be made to Aultman Hospice and Palliative Care - 2821 Woodlawn Avenue N.W., Canton, OH 44708.

www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.