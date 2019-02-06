Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Saint Peter Catholic Church
Patricia A. (Ries) Brown

Age 82, died Saturday. She was born in New Philadelphia and had lived in the Canton area most of her life. She was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Brown.

Survived by her sons, William Brown of Akron, Barry Brown of North Canton and Robert Brown of Los Angeles, Calif.;, sister, Daun Deemer of Canton and brother, Jerry Ries of Canton.

Family and friends will meet on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Peter Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Edward Beneleit as celebrant. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Peter Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2019
