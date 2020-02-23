|
Patricia A. Cole
94, of North Canton, passed away on February 19, 2020. Patricia was born in Canton, Ohio, to the late Edwin and Helen Raley. She was a graduate of Minerva High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Patricia was a registered nurse for 30 years at Mercy Medical Center. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and especially baking for others. Patricia enjoyed sitting on her front porch swing chatting with all the neighbors. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of North Canton United Church of Christ, her neighborhood card club for 40 years and was active in Meals On Wheels. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Cole; and brother in law, Jack Van Fossen.
She is survived by her children: James Cole, Deborah (John) Whitmer and Chris (Tom) Tracy; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Don) Johnson; many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to "Wishes Can Happen" in memory of Patricia. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020