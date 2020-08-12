Patricia A. "Patti" Darlington
78, of North Canton passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born May 3, 1942 in Stamford, Conn. Patricia was owner/operator and office manager of Darlington Truck Leasing for 50 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Considine; sister, Veronica Scalero. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by her husband of 61 years, Ronald J. Darlington; children, Deborah (Jeffery) Roberts, Raymond (Debby) Darlington and Ronald Jr. (Patrice) Darlington; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
With social distancing guidelines and mask requirement the family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, 241 S. Main St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Fr. John Keehner celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
