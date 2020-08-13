1/
Patricia A. "Patti" Darlington
{ "" }
Patricia A. "Patti"

Darlington

With social distancing guidelines and mask requirement the family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, 241 S. Main St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Fr. John Keehner celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton
