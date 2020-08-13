Patricia A. "Patti"
Darlington
With social distancing guidelines and mask requirement the family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, 241 S. Main St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Fr. John Keehner celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721