Patricia A. Fowler-Smith
age 81, of Mineral City, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born April 11, 1937 in Belpre, Ohio. Patricia was a 1955 graduate of McKinley High School and went on to earn an Associate Degree in Nursing from Capital University, Bachelor of Social Work from Ohio University and a Master of Science in Nursing from University of Akron. She worked for 47 years as an ICU nurse, psychiatric nurse, hospice nurse, director and nurse educator. Patricia retired from Apple Creek Developmental Center as the Director of Nursing. She was a member of Faith United Christian Church, the Christian Woman's Fellowship Organization and was a former member of Eastern Stars New Dawn #80 OES. Patricia enjoyed cooking, baking pies, grocery shopping, gardening and reading. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ila Lopes; stepfather, John Lopes; father, John Hardin; former husband, Elmer Fowler; and siblings: Eloy, Estella and Ben Lopes.
Survivors include her husband, Carlyn Smith; children, Michael Fowler and Kimberly Fowler; grandchildren: Shawn Bowman, Angela Fowler, Loranza (Kevin) Eaddy; brothers, John Lopes, James (Trudy) Lopes; sisters: Faye (Leon) Curry, Sonja Jenkins, Estel Pittman, Dolores (Roger) Williams; aunt, Donovan Quarles; uncle, Aralia (Josephine) Stephens; eight grandchildren; four stepdaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at Faith United Christian Church, 3411 Richmond Ave. N.E., Canton, OH. Burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 a.m., all at the church. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019