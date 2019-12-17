|
|
Patricia A. Geschwind
age 80, of Massillon, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born November 3, 1939, in Maysville, KY, the daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Beair) Wood. Patricia retired from Weight Watchers.
She is survived by her children Deborah Collins, Diane Geschwind, David (Marcy) Geschwind, Douglas Geschwind, Darren (Tricia) Geschwind, and Kimberly (Mary) Kiser-Geschwind, one brother, sister Asli Sancar, grandchildren Jessica Roysdon, Lindlee Geschwind, Christina Shriver, Sherrie Elbert, Sarah Geschwind, Brandon Geschwind, and Amir and Colton Kiser-Geschwind, great grandchildren Anna and Abigal Roysdon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Geschwind, and great-granddaughter Ava Roysdon.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019