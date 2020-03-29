Home

PATRICIA A. HOY

PATRICIA A. HOY Obituary
"Together Again"

Patricia A. Hoy

age 92, died Saturday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1946 graduate of Lehman High School, graduate of Walsh University and was a member Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton).

Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hoy; sister, Rita Greaves; and brother, Richard Moegling. Survived by her children: James Hoy, Jane (Mark) Broulis, Jill Dorr and Jeff (Trish) Hoy; grandchildren: Toby Hoy, Bridgette (Jon) Heckle, Athena (Keith) Lundsford, Shawn (Tiff) Dorr and Nicholas Broulis; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton). Condolences may be made to:

Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020
