Patricia A. Jekubikage 80, of Jackson Township, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. She was born January 13, 1940 in Canton, the daughter of the late Earl and Helen (Rohr) Bergmeyer. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and going to the beach. She especially enjoyed travelling to Florida.She is survived by her children: Gregory (Heather) Jekubik, Jennifer (Tim) Holben, and Theresa (Jeff) Sand; grandchildren: Melinda Holben (and fiancé, Scott), Cory Sand (and fiancée, Gayla), Krysten (Todd) Jenkins, and Brenden (Rachael) Sand. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry (Cathy) Bergmeyer. She was preceded in death by her three brothers and her sister-in-law.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St. N.E., Massillon 44646 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mike Kager officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Condolences to the family may be left at:Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248