PATRICIA A. JEKUBIK
1940 - 2020
Patricia A. Jekubik

age 80, of Jackson Township, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. She was born January 13, 1940 in Canton, the daughter of the late Earl and Helen (Rohr) Bergmeyer. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and going to the beach. She especially enjoyed travelling to Florida.

She is survived by her children: Gregory (Heather) Jekubik, Jennifer (Tim) Holben, and Theresa (Jeff) Sand; grandchildren: Melinda Holben (and fiancé, Scott), Cory Sand (and fiancée, Gayla), Krysten (Todd) Jenkins, and Brenden (Rachael) Sand. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry (Cathy) Bergmeyer. She was preceded in death by her three brothers and her sister-in-law.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St. N.E., Massillon 44646 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mike Kager officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Condolences to the family may be left at:

Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
OCT
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
