Patricia A. Jenkins

age 77 of Navarre passed away Saturday morning March 30, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre following an

extended battle with Parkinsons. She was born in Canton, Ohio on September 1, 1941 to the late Hazel Shirey and the late Lawrence Larkin.

Patricia was a member of

Canton Baptist Temple, enjoyed singing and her special times at Altercare of Navarre.

Preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters. Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years Richard Jenkins; four children Randy (Judy) Jenkins of Idaho, Diana Crum of Navarre, Denise (Mark) McBride of Michigan and Joy (Jim) Green of Massillon; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She also fostered 40 children over the years.

Funeral service will be at 12 PM on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at the Canton Baptist Temple with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11-12 PM prior to the service. Burial will take place on Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:15 AM at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, (330) 477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019
