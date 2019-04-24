|
Patricia A. Leyda 1937-2019
Age 81, of East Sparta, passed away Sat., April 20, 2019. She was born April 26, 1937 in Canton, a daughter of the late Arlow and Helen (Patterson) Weisen, Sr., and had been a Magnolia resident many years, moved to Sandyville in 1989 and East Sparta in 2015. Pat was a 1955 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, and was retired from the U. S. Ceramic Tile Co. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Magnolia.
Pat is survived by two daughters and two sons, Jodi (Kevin) Kiko, Jeannie Leyda, Jeff Leyda and Jerry Leyda; four grandchildren, Madison, Briar, Christopher, and Cara; and one brother, Arlow "Bud" (Kay) Weisen, Jr.
Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor J. Andrew Riggs officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 464, Magnolia, OH 44643, or the Stark County Humane Society, PO Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019