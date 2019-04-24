Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Leyda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Leyda


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia A. Leyda Obituary
Patricia A. Leyda 1937-2019

Age 81, of East Sparta, passed away Sat., April 20, 2019. She was born April 26, 1937 in Canton, a daughter of the late Arlow and Helen (Patterson) Weisen, Sr., and had been a Magnolia resident many years, moved to Sandyville in 1989 and East Sparta in 2015. Pat was a 1955 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, and was retired from the U. S. Ceramic Tile Co. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Magnolia.

Pat is survived by two daughters and two sons, Jodi (Kevin) Kiko, Jeannie Leyda, Jeff Leyda and Jerry Leyda; four grandchildren, Madison, Briar, Christopher, and Cara; and one brother, Arlow "Bud" (Kay) Weisen, Jr.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor J. Andrew Riggs officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 464, Magnolia, OH 44643, or the Stark County Humane Society, PO Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now