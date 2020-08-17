Patricia A. Morrow
87, of Alliance passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Community Care Center. Patty was born in Salineville, Ohio on May 19, 1933 the daughter of the late Paul and Eva (Landry) Maher. She was a graduate of Salineville High School. She retired after 42 years of service from AVI Food Service at Mount Union College in 2010. After her retirement she volunteered with Alliance Hospice and Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by her children; Jacquelyn (Lynn Frank) Morrow, Susan Garcia, Timothy Morrow,
Barbara (David) Himmel, James (Katie) Morrow, Donald (Verna) Morrow, and Rebecca (Daniel Crum)Cody. She is also survived by her sister Margie Krisher and sister-in-law Margarett Maher, 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Community Care Center and Hospice for all their care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Patty's honor to Aultman Alliance Hospice 2461 West State Street, Alliance, OH 44601. Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, (330) 938-2526.