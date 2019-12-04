The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia A. Rhoads


1936 - 2019
Patricia A. Rhoads Obituary
Patricia A. Rhoads

Age 83, of Massillon passed away on December 2, 2019, following a prolonged illness. She was born in Wooster on November 3, 1936; a daughter of the late Claude and Jenny Whitmore. She was a Washington High School graduate class of 1954. Patricia married Ken on October 31, 1954. She was a district leader of the Girl Scouts for many years as well as past president of the Massillon Washington Choir. Patricia was an avid reader. Her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Terri Pepsak. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ken Rhoads; children, Ken Jr. (Beth) Rhoads, Keith Rhoads, Shari (Tony) Rhoads; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda (Bob) Novotny.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and again 10-11 prior to the service on Friday. Final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. A special thanks to Aultman Hospice for all the wonderful care Patricia received. Messages of condolence and support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
