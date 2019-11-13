|
|
Patricia A. Robertson
56, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Patricia was born on December 7, 1962 in Massillon, the daughter of the late John & Jacqueline (Lagneaux) Robertson. She was a lifelong resident of area and a 1981 graduate of Tuslaw High School. Patricia was a home child care provider and also worked at the Mustang Mart. She enjoyed knitting and making ceramics. She also loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her fiancé, Larry Miller; her brothers and their spouses, Tom (Mary) Robertson, Tim (Betsy) Robertson, and Jim (Terri) Robertson; and three nieces.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
& Crematory
(330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019