PATRICIA A. UMLAUF
1940 - 2020
Patricia A. Umlauf

Age 80, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born April 25, 1940 in Canton, a daughter of the late Clarence and Betty (Lutz) Slagenwhite, and step-father, Paul Miller. Pat was a 1958 graduate of Lincoln High School. She had been employed at several places, including Town & Country, Tangiers, Big Boy, and Publix. Pat was a feisty and independent woman and an avid reader who loved going out to eat.

She is survived by a daughter and son, Peggy Fenner (Ken Burns) and Michael Umlauf; two granddaughters, Leah Fenner (Matt Baker) and Lauren Fenner (Alex Little); one sister, Jeanne Warner (P.J.), and two brothers, David Miller (Rhonda), and Robert Miller; two nieces and one nephew, Jacey, Hannah and Jesse Warner.

In keeping with Pat's wishes there will be no services or visitation. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
