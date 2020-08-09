Patricia A. UmlaufAge 80, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born April 25, 1940 in Canton, a daughter of the late Clarence and Betty (Lutz) Slagenwhite, and step-father, Paul Miller. Pat was a 1958 graduate of Lincoln High School. She had been employed at several places, including Town & Country, Tangiers, Big Boy, and Publix. Pat was a feisty and independent woman and an avid reader who loved going out to eat.She is survived by a daughter and son, Peggy Fenner (Ken Burns) and Michael Umlauf; two granddaughters, Leah Fenner (Matt Baker) and Lauren Fenner (Alex Little); one sister, Jeanne Warner (P.J.), and two brothers, David Miller (Rhonda), and Robert Miller; two nieces and one nephew, Jacey, Hannah and Jesse Warner.In keeping with Pat's wishes there will be no services or visitation. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 456-4766