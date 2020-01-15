|
Patricia Ann Adcox Vaughan Engle
passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born November 29, 1945 in Gainesboro, TN, to Ann and Willard Adcox. She was a 1963 Lake High School Graduate. In 1964, Pat married high school sweetheart Gary Vaughan and began her family of three sons. She lived a full life. In addition to her role as wife and mother, she was a den mother, realtor, Junior Women's club member, Deloitte Touche employee, among other pursuits. She enjoyed the latter years of her life as wife to Don Engle, who survives her, and, in the roles she cherished, as MeMa and Great Grandma.
Preceded in death by husband Gary, her parents Ann and Willard, sisters Sue and Helen, brother Roy, and brother-in-law Gerry, Pat is survived by husband Don, children: Mike (Lori), Randy (Becky Erickson), Jeff (Renee) Vaughan, Michelle (Steve) Contos, Jeff Engle (Stuart Campbell), and Jen (Brandon) Buckner. Grandchildren: Chloe, Sophie (Kenny Archbold) and Grey Vaughan, Breanna Erickson (John Moreland), Kelsey(Aaron Conner) and Randy Vaughan Jr, Trey, Tanner, and JJ Vaughan, Hunter and Nicholas Contos, and Cadence and Chase Buckner. Great-grandchildren: Jaden Moreland, AJ and Paisley Conner, and Dominic Vaughan. Pat enjoyed her many brothers, sisters, and in-laws. Surviving her are Grady, Bert, Rick (Mary) Adcox, Joyce Miller, Karen (Richard) Schumway, Cheryl Schrock, and Connie (John) Winkler; In addition, Pat leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may call Saturday 1-2 pm at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral Service will be held immediately following with Pastor Bob Cheyney officiating. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery at a later date. Pat was baptized in the Lutheran Church in 2008. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Uniontown. Pat's wish was to have donations made to Advent Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers, 1516 Edison St., Uniontown, OH, 44685.
