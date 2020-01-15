Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Engle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Adcox Vaughan Engle


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Adcox Vaughan Engle Obituary
Patricia Ann Adcox Vaughan Engle

passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born November 29, 1945 in Gainesboro, TN, to Ann and Willard Adcox. She was a 1963 Lake High School Graduate. In 1964, Pat married high school sweetheart Gary Vaughan and began her family of three sons. She lived a full life. In addition to her role as wife and mother, she was a den mother, realtor, Junior Women's club member, Deloitte Touche employee, among other pursuits. She enjoyed the latter years of her life as wife to Don Engle, who survives her, and, in the roles she cherished, as MeMa and Great Grandma.

Preceded in death by husband Gary, her parents Ann and Willard, sisters Sue and Helen, brother Roy, and brother-in-law Gerry, Pat is survived by husband Don, children: Mike (Lori), Randy (Becky Erickson), Jeff (Renee) Vaughan, Michelle (Steve) Contos, Jeff Engle (Stuart Campbell), and Jen (Brandon) Buckner. Grandchildren: Chloe, Sophie (Kenny Archbold) and Grey Vaughan, Breanna Erickson (John Moreland), Kelsey(Aaron Conner) and Randy Vaughan Jr, Trey, Tanner, and JJ Vaughan, Hunter and Nicholas Contos, and Cadence and Chase Buckner. Great-grandchildren: Jaden Moreland, AJ and Paisley Conner, and Dominic Vaughan. Pat enjoyed her many brothers, sisters, and in-laws. Surviving her are Grady, Bert, Rick (Mary) Adcox, Joyce Miller, Karen (Richard) Schumway, Cheryl Schrock, and Connie (John) Winkler; In addition, Pat leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call Saturday 1-2 pm at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral Service will be held immediately following with Pastor Bob Cheyney officiating. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery at a later date. Pat was baptized in the Lutheran Church in 2008. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Uniontown. Pat's wish was to have donations made to Advent Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers, 1516 Edison St., Uniontown, OH, 44685.

Arnold - Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -