PATRICIA ANN FORGIE


1932 - 2019
PATRICIA ANN FORGIE Obituary
Patricia Ann Forgie

age 87, of North Canton, passed away peacefully October 24, 2019. She was born April 10, 1932 in Van Wert, Ohio, daughter to the late Wesley Paul and Elizabeth Camilla (Rollins) Rickard. Patricia was a graduate from Bowling Green University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree and she was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Forgie; son, David Forgie and her brother, Deloyd Rickard.

Survivors include her loving and devoted daughter, Susan Gunter; beloved grandchildren, Timmothy and Sean Gunter, Landon Scott Forgie and Erik Letson; and two sisters, Cheryl Shobe and Marilyn Mead.

Service will be private for family. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the , 408-9th Street SW, Canton, Ohio 44707. Those wishing to send online condolence may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019
