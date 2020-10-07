1/1
Patricia Ann "Pat" McCauley
1930 - 2020
Patricia Ann McCauley

age 90, of Louisville, OH, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born January 20, 1930, in Canton, OH, to the late Carl and Hannah Humpreys. Pat was also preceded in death by her husband, John McCauley, Sr., in 2016; a sister, JoAnn Lohr; and two brothers, Carl and Eugene Humpreys. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (William) Zaleski, Karen (Roy) Jacobs; a son, John (Julia) McCauley, Jr.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Altercare of Louisville for their kind and compassionate care.

A private funeral service will be held at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Patricia will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
