Patricia Ann McCauley
age 90, of Louisville, OH, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born January 20, 1930, in Canton, OH, to the late Carl and Hannah Humpreys. Pat was also preceded in death by her husband, John McCauley, Sr., in 2016; a sister, JoAnn Lohr; and two brothers, Carl and Eugene Humpreys. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (William) Zaleski, Karen (Roy) Jacobs; a son, John (Julia) McCauley, Jr.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Altercare of Louisville for their kind and compassionate care.
A private funeral service will be held at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Patricia will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414