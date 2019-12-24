Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Odle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Odle


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Odle Obituary
Patricia Ann Odle

92 of Canton, Ohio formerly of Friendship died Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home. She was born November 12, 1927 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Roy William and Florence Kelly Lesh. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Albert B. Odle. Pat is survived by a son, Alan "Tequila" (Gidget) Odle, a daughter, Karen (Don) Robinson, four grandchildren; Nick Odle, Eric, Jason, and Chad Robinson, 11 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.

An Eastern Star Service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Funeral services to follow with Roy Bennett officiating and interment in Odle Creek Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

Roger W. Davis,

(740)858-4100
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -