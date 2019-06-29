|
Patricia Ann (Sciury) Geis
age 88 of Canton, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born at home on May 1, 1931 to the late William (Sulmona, Italy) and Stella Fields (Akron, Ohio) Sciury. Patricia was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School class of 1949 where she completed the secretarial program and immediately began her career as an executive secretary for various companies in Canton. As a young woman she traveled to Los Angeles where she worked as a secretary in the early 1950s for a couple of years before returning to her hometown. She met her husband Donald in 1957, married him in 1959 at St. Mary's Church and lovingly raised her three children in North Canton. In 1979, she returned to the working world at Walsh University where she was a receptionist in Farrell Hall. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton for over 50 years. She retired as soon as her first grandchild Sarah was born in 1992 and enjoyed her retirement years traveling with Donald (whom she fondly called "Pete") to Cocoa Beach, FL every spring and spending as much time possible with her children, grandchildren and extended family. Her favorite hobby was shopping at the Hallmark Store for beautiful cards for everyone she loved. Along with her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Donald Geis, and brother Bill Sciury.
She is survived by her children Cynthia (Jerry) Feldman of Los Angeles, Carl (Catherine Parts) Geis of Cincinnati, and Steven (Angela) Geis of Cleveland; grandchildren Sarah and Laura Feldman, Isabella, Gabriella, Angelo, Rachel, and Sam Geis. Also survived by brother Dan Sciury and sisters Jeanne Johnson and Rita (John) Prose; and 17 nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Parish in North Canton. Procession to form at the church. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Senior Living in Louisville where she and Don lived the last five years of their life, or to Food For the Poor (www.foodforthepoor.org) which was a charity very close to her heart.
