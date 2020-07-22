Patricia Ann Swager



age 77, of Canton, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1942 in Columbus, to the late Ralph and Tina Weber.



Patricia is survived by her daughter, Robin (Douglas) Self; son, Timothy Swager II; granddaughter, Grace Self; sister, Janice LeGault, and partner, Thomas Ziembiec.



There are no calling hours or services. Private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



