PATRICIA ANN SWAGER
1942 - 2020
Patricia Ann Swager

age 77, of Canton, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1942 in Columbus, to the late Ralph and Tina Weber.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Robin (Douglas) Self; son, Timothy Swager II; granddaughter, Grace Self; sister, Janice LeGault, and partner, Thomas Ziembiec.

There are no calling hours or services. Private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Robin, Grace and Tom,
You have our deepest sympathies. Pat was an awesome lady and a wonderful neighbor and she will be sorely missed.
Prayers for healing and comfort during this very difficult time.
Dana and Susan Hoy
Susan Hoy
Neighbor
