|
|
Patricia Ann Wackerly
age 70 of Malvern, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a short courageous battle with cancer. Patricia was born in Canton, Ohio on November 17, 1948 to John Ebner and Virginia (Casper) Ebner Greeneisen. Patricia was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was active in the Catholic Women's Club. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and scrapbooking. She was also an avid supporter of Canine Companions for Independence.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jan Michael Wackerly, of Malvern; a daughter, Tricia (Doug Wackerly) Baggott of Malvern; two sons, Scott (Christina) Bucher of Uniontown and Michael (Ashlee) Wackerly, of Leland NC; six grandchildren: Raeann Baggott, Jarrod Baggott, Sam Bucher, Tess Bucher, Nora Wackerly, and Paige Wackerly; a great granddaughter, Elliana Miller; a brother, Dennis (Jeanne) Ebner of Wickliffe; and a sister-in-law, Francie Ebner of Minnesota. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her stepfather, Will Greeneisen, her first husband, Ray Bucher, and a brother, Ron Ebner.
Funeral service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church officiating. Following cremation, burial be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Tuesday, October 15, 2019 one hour prior to the service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019