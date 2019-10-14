Home

Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH 44644
(330) 863-0441
Patricia Wackerly
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
125 Carrollton Street
Malvern, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
125 Carrollton Street
Malvern, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
125 Carrollton Street
Malvern, OH
Patricia Ann Wackerly


1948 - 2019
Patricia Ann Wackerly

Funeral service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church officiating. Following cremation, burial be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Tuesday, October 15, 2019 one hour prior to the service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Friends may express condolences at our website:

Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019
