|
|
|
Patricia Ann Wackerly
Funeral service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church officiating. Following cremation, burial be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Tuesday, October 15, 2019 one hour prior to the service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Friends may express condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019