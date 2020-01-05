|
Patricia E. Johnson
Age 66, of Canton, died Friday, January 3, 2020 in her home following an extended illness. Born June 20, 1953 in West Virginia to the late Leroy and Leona Barker. She was a life resident of Canton. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Johnson in 2016; a son, Matthew Johnson; a granddaughter, Tess Weigand; a brother, Leroy Barker.
She is survived by eight children: Tangee Hupp, April Zeigler, Angee (Chris Wood) Weigand, Patty Broadwater, Angie (James) Barrett, Scott Johnson, Nangee Jones, Sumer Johnson; 22 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters; two nieces, Michele Barker, Lisa Peffer; one nephew, Michael Barker.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Sanders Funeral Home
330-488-0222
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020