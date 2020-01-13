|
|
Patricia E. Rohrer
age 98 of Massillon, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born March 31, 1921, in Beaver Falls, PA, the daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Struble) Hanley.
She was a member of Columbian Ladies and enjoyed her dogs, watching birds and gardening.
She had volunteered for Muscular Dystrophy and worked bingo at the Massillon Elks Club.
Patricia is survived by sons, Paul "Pete" (Mary) Rohrer, Robert (Patty) Rohrer, Timothy (Linda) Rohrer; daughters, Linda (Ken) Girt, Nancy (Ted) Dwenger; ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and sister-in-law Judy Hanley. She was preceded in death by husband, Paul L. Rohrer who died in 1969, and brothers, Tom and Daniel Hanley and sisters Marilyn Marconi and Judy Carmody.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E. Burial to follow the funeral Mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salvation Army 315 - 6th St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio, 44646 . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020