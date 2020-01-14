Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Rohrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. Rohrer

Send Flowers
Patricia E. Rohrer Obituary
Patricia E.

Rohrer

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E. Burial to follow the funeral Mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salvation Army 315 - 6th St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio, 44646 . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -