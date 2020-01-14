|
|
|
Patricia E.
Rohrer
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E. Burial to follow the funeral Mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salvation Army 315 - 6th St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio, 44646 . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020